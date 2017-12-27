Infant who was critically hurt after father bent him to stop crying has died

PHOENIX – An infant who was hospitalized after his father allegedly bent him in two because he was crying has died, according to KNXV.

Phoenix police say on December 19 they were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

At the time, doctors told police that “the injuries are not survivable.”

The infant later died at the hospital.

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time of the abuse.

According to KNXV, Resendiz reportedly told police that he pressed the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.