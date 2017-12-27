“It’s terrifying,” Oklahoma woman awakes to find bullet holes in home

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman awoke to find several bullet holes throughout her home on Tuesday morning.

Police in Ardmore tell KXII that they began receiving reports of gunshots being fired near Monroe Rd. around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Several hours later, a woman called officers to report that she found a bullet hole in her window, living room wall and two bullets in her car’s bumper.

“It’s terrifying because I was at work and I wouldn’t expect something like this to happen,” the woman’s fiance said. “We never hear any shots over here. It’s always just a quiet little neighborhood.”

The couple says they are in the process of moving.

So far, no arrests have been made.