Local gun store sees gun sales skyrocket during holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY – In recent years, more people have been heading to sporting goods stores to buy guns for the holidays.

It is something that employees at H&H Shooting Sports sees every year.

“It’s like harvest,” Mike Rust, general manager of H&H Shooting Sports, said.

In fact, there’s a two-week period where their sales double. However, it isn’t a trend that is just happening in Oklahoma.

According to USA Today, the FBI received a record number of requests for background checks this past black Friday. In all, the report states that the agency received more than 200,000 background checks on Black Friday.

The rush created a wait for many Oklahoma residents.

“They stood around waiting for those background checks to be completed, even though the NIC system that’s run by the FBI was really delayed,” Rust said.

However, responsible gun owners say it was a worthwhile wait worthwhile to get their hands on a new handgun for the holidays.

“This year, I got a shotgun. A couple of years ago, I got a pistol from my wife,” Chad Trimble, a gun owner, said.

Rust says the most popular firearm that was sold at H&H were handguns for home defense and concealed carry.

“It’s an expensive gift and you can knock out your shopping with one buy,” Rust said.

However, experts say it’s important for gun owners to know how to safely handle their weapon.

“Search out, study, memorize the four universal rules of firearm safety,” he said.

The four universal rules:

-Treat all guns as if they are loaded.

-Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.

-Keep your finger off the trigger until you have made the decision to shoot.

-Be sure of your target and what’s beyond it.

While the number of background check requests reached more than 200,000 on Black Friday, USA Today says it’s likely gun sales were higher given that multiple firearms can be purchased in a single transaction.

The FBI processed 27.5 million background checks in 2016.