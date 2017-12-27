× Norman police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman say they are trying to figure out what caused a 61-year-old woman’s death.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of Highland Parkway following a reported overdose.

When police arrived, they found 61-year-old Sharon Judd dead inside the home.

As the investigation continued, detectives determined that her death may have been suspicious in nature..

If you have any information regarding Judd’s death, you are asked to call Det. Corey Lambrecht at (405) 217-