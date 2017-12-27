× Officers searching for armed robbery suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are still searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a local convenience store.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a convenience store along Britton Rd. following a reported robbery.

Initial reports indicate that a man armed with a gun walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier.

The alleged suspect ran from the store after the robbery. At this point, investigators are still searching for a suspect.