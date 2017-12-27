× OKC Boat, RV and Tackle show drives back in to town with new events

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The OKC Boat, RV and Tackle show is cruising its way back to the Oklahoma State Fair Park for only two days starting Jan. 12th. This years show is adding a kids fishing pond, a dog jumping show and an opportunity to learn about bow fishing.

Those who went last year will be able to see special show prices on fishing tackle, camping supplies, guns, knives, hunting gear, antique lures, custom rods, custom bait, outdoor products, kayaks, ATVs and more.

Also, if it floats your boat, you could even register to win a Floating Mats 21′ that is priced at $900.

Events will be held in three separate buildings; the new Bennett Event Center, the Pavilion and the Centennial where there will be many of the latest boats and RVs up for sale.

There will be free parking and tickets that can be found at any OnCue convenience store or any participating RV/boat dealer who is participating in the show.

The three day event is free for children 12-and-under, for more information go to the OKC Boat, RV and Tackle show’s website.