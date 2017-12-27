Oklahoma City Fire Department identifies firefighter who passed away

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are releasing more information about the death of one of their own.

On Tuesday night, fire officials confirmed to KFOR that a firefighter died on duty at Fire Station 36. Officials said the firefighter died of some sort of medical condition and was not killed on a call.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department announced that the firefighter who passed away was Lt. Jeffrey S. White.

Officials say White succumbed to complications from a medical condition on Tuesday night. They say he was at Fire Station 36 in southeast Oklahoma City when the episode began, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, he passed away.

Lt. White was a member of the Honor Guard, a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, a Hazardous Materials Technician, a Rescue Diver and a Peer Fitness Trainer.

Lt. White leaves behind his wife of 14 years, friends and Oklahoma City Fire family.

Funeral and memorial service details are still pending.