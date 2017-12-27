× Oklahoma City Zoo announces gender of newborn gorilla

OKLAHOMA CITY – Zoo keepers at the Oklahoma City Zoo have announced the gender of a new baby gorilla born in the Great EscApe habitat earlier this month.

On Dec. 13, zookeepers say first-time mother Mikella gave birth to a little bundle of joy. The Western lowland gorilla arrived slightly ahead of schedule and just one day before Mikella’s own birthday.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new gorilla to our animal family, especially during this festive time of the year,” said Barry Downer, OKC Zoo’s deputy director. To allow bonding time, the zoo’s animal care team was not able to determine the gorilla’s gender at first. Now, officials at the zoo say the baby gorilla is a girl, and say her name will be revealed in the coming days. To celebrate, Pinkitzel Candy & Cupcakes is donating 50 cents of every Neapolitan cupcake sold through the end of January to the zoo’s Round Up for Conservation program. By 2008, the population of Western lowland gorillas was reduced by 80 percent, classifying the species as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. This latest arrival marks the 26th gorilla born at the Oklahoma City Zoo since 1974.