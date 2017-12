× One in custody following chase in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say one man was taken into custody following a wild chase in Midwest City.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Midwest City Police Department began chasing a vehicle.

Initial reports indicate the alleged suspect crashed the car and started running from police.

Officers were able to track him down near N.E. 10th and McGregor.

At this point, no other details are being released.