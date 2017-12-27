× OSBI agents investigating suspicious death at Oklahoma jail

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of an inmate at an Oklahoma jail.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI agents to help investigate a suspicious death at the Latimer County Detention Center.

Authorities say a detention officer found Thasha Prindle unresponsive. Paramedics were called to the scene, but Prindle was pronounced dead just minutes later.

Investigators say Prindle had been involved in a car accident on Dec. 23 and was arrested for driving under the influence by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

Prindle was treated and released from the Latimer County General Hospital before being booked into jail.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy on Prindle to determine her exact manner and cause of death.