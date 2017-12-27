Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects on the run following violent home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A victim is in critical condition following a violent home invasion early Wednesday morning.

While many people were getting ready for work on Wednesday, police say two suspects were breaking into a victim's home.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a reported home invasion at the Raindance Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

“Two black males kicked open an apartment door during a home invasion; there were three victims inside the home at the time,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Officials say the suspects attacked one victim and stole a gun from the apartment. The chaos got the attention of neighbors in nearby apartments.

“As the two suspects were leaving, an unrelated victim was coming out of his apartment and that's when one of the suspects for unknown reasons open fire and shot that victim,” said Morgan.

The suspects allegedly shot the victim in the arm with the stolen gun before running away from the scene.

“We're definitely looking at them as armed and dangerous,” said Morgan.

Now, police need help tracking them down.

“Suspects are not in custody and we're asking that if anybody has any information to please contact Crime Stoppers,” Morgan said.