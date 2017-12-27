× Police investigating violent home invasion in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a violent home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City.

Wednesday morning, two men allegedly broke into an apartment at the Raindance apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of N.W. 122nd.

While inside the apartment, police say the two suspects took a 20-gauge Benelli shotgun from the victim and shot the victim in the arm.

The two suspects then reportedly ran away from the scene.

Along with the shotgun wound, officials say the victim was having trouble breathing after the home invasion.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital is in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.