Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of the talk heading into the Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georgia is on how OU's offense will fare against the tough Bulldogs defense.

OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops isn't necessarily interested in that matchup, but he says his unit has a lot to be concerned about with the Georgia offense.

The Rose Bowl is one semifinal of the College Football Playoff and will kickoff at 4:00 central time on New Year's Day.