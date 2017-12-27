× Sooners Sweep Big 12 Weekly Awards Again

For the second straight week, Oklahoma swept the Big 12 men’s basketball weekly awards.

OU freshman guard Trae Young was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Young averaged 28.5 points and 17 assists, while shooting .579 from three-point range, in the Sooners’ two wins over Northwestern State of Louisiana and Northwestern.

Young’s fellow freshman Brady Manek is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second week in a row.

Manek averaged 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and shot 75 percent from the field in the two OU wins.

Young was also named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week for the second week in a row by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.