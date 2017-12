Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and a few Sooner players visited Disneyland on Wednesday.

It was officially for a Rose Bowl welcome news conference, but the OU contingent did get to ride at least one ride while they were there.

After that it's time to focus on playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Day at 4:00 pm central time.

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was not part of the contingent at Disneyland due to feeling a little under the weather.