Third-grader honors judge as her hero during writing assignment

BOONE COUNTY, W.V. – When asked to write an essay about her hero for her third grade class, Laci Ellis immediately thought about William Thompson.

While many students were writing about family members or superheroes, Ellis says Thompson is the true hero in her life.

“I choose to write my paper about our judge in Boone County William Thompson. I choose to write my story on him because to me he is a true hero. He wears his robe like a cape. He saved my mom from a life of drug abuse. My hero is over a program that saves lives called drug court. I thought my mommy was going to die or we would lose her forever but thanks to my hero my mom has been clean 9 months because of him I have my mommy back. He cares about people like mommy. He came to our school to try to teach us about the dangers of drugs. He even saved the Buckster my buddy. He sent Amy to help her so her kids can have their mommy and she could get better to (sic.) My hero is the best cause he saves lives and families. Thank you Judge Thompson,” Ellis wrote.

Ellis’ mother, Katie Midkiff, had struggled with addiction for three years.

“About two months from now, last year at this time, I would have been in the hospital. I overdosed and almost died,” Midkiff told WSAZ.

Midkiff was sent to drug court to avoid jail time and went before Judge Thompson.

“To actually realize that I played a small part in giving the girls their mother back made me feel special,” Thompson said.