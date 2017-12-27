× Thunder Beat Raptors for Sixth Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder tallied a season high in points and two players had at least 30 points as OKC beat Toronto 124-107 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Paul George had a team high 33 points and tied a Thunder record with seven made 3-pointers, while Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists, and 8 rebounds.

The Thunder overcame a 25-5 Raptors run spanning the first two quarters to lead 66-63 at halftime, then took control in the third quarter and were never threatened after that.

Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams both added 18 points, with Adams grabbing 9 rebounds and going 8-for-9 from the field.

The Thunder shot 53 percent from the field for the game, and held the Raptors to just 42 percent.

OKC dominated the glass, outrebounding Toronto 51-34.

The Thunder defense held Toronto’s outstanding backcourt of Kyle Lowry and Demar DeRozan to just 7-for-26 from the field combined and a total of 28 points.

With just over four minutes left in the third quarter the game was delayed for a few minutes when some lights near the rafters blew and caused a small electrical fire on the catwalk.

Toronto came in with the second best record in the Eastern Conference and had won 8 of their previous 10 games.

The Thunder have won six in a row and improved to 20-15 on the season.

OKC continues their homestand Friday night when they host Milwaukee at 7:00 at Chesapeake Arena.