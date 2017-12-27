× Woman sent to the hospital following accidental shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was rushed to a local hospital after investigators say she accidentally shot herself.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a shooting at an apartment complex, located along N.W. 10th St. between MacArthur Blvd. and Rockwell Ave.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was holding a gun and accidentally shot herself in the leg.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.