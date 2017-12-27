“Your mind completely shuts down,” Stranger breaks into Oklahoma home while teenager is alone

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma family says they are on high alert after a drunk man broke into their home.

Shawnda Shurbet and her daughter were out grabbing lunch when she got a call from her 18-year-old son. He told her that someone was in their home.

“It’s absolutely terrifying. Your mind completely shuts down,” Shurbet told KXII. “Like, I don’t know how I told him to call 911 because I couldn’t even work my own phone, knowing someone else was in the house with my child.”

By the time she got home, police were already on the scene. Officers found 29-year-old Corey Collins hiding in her daughter’s bedroom.

Investigators say Collins had taken food from the refrigerator and strewn it across the house.

“It was very intense feelings of being violated, not knowing what had been touched, what he had been into,” Shurbet said. “I mean, this is our own personal space.”

Police say Collins has a long history of public intoxication. In fact, he was naked when he broke into a nearby home several years ago.

Now, residents say they hope he will be put away so it doesn’t happen again.