19-year-old arrested after allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter.

On Dec. 26, the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Air 1 helicopter alerted dispatchers that they were being hit with a green laser.

The officers were able to direct police to a home in the 1800 block of N.W. 12th St.

According to the arrest affidavit, dispatchers learned that the laser had been pointed at the helicopter a total of three times.

When officers arrived at the home, they were led to 19-year-old Iban Balderas.

Balderas was taken into custody for violating the Laser Safety Act.