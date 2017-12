× 3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in Pottawatomie County

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community felt the ground shaking on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pottawatomie County.

The USGS says the earthquake’s epicenter was recorded about 8.5 miles northwest of Shawnee.