4 our veterans: Improvements, savings for veterans centers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The new year is starting with new leadership at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Doug Elliott serves as the deputy director for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Organizers say the mission remains the same: to serve Oklahoma veterans and their families. They say they will continue to seek out more efficient ways to do business in their fight for our veterans.

Officials say that they will be lowering maintenance charges for eligible residents in Oklahoma’s veterans centers, which means some families will save a bit of money.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs say that they will be working to find more efficient ways to take care of veterans. They say it will also allow them to spend more money on improvement projects within the centers.

When it comes to the Talihina Veterans Center, officials say they believe moving the center to a more populated area would be the best.

However, they will have to wait to see what the Legislature decides,

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.