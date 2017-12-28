× Camping World Bowl: Hokies Score To Make It 7-3 In 2nd

The Oklahoma State Cowboys looked to punch in their third straight ten win season as they faced the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Floriday.

On the Cowboys opening drive, Oklahoma State settled for a 31 yard field goal by Matt Amendola, and OSU went up to a 3-0 lead.

When the Hokies took the field, an eight play, 73 yard drive resulted in a touchdown with a 13 yard run by freshman quarterback Josh Jackson. Virginia Tech went up 7-3 with eight minutes remaining in the first.