Caught on camera: Oklahoma City police looking for two porch pirates

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the two men responsible for stealing packages from a front porch.

The crime happened in a neighborhood near N.W. 122nd and Penn.

The resident’s doorbell camera actually caught the action.

“The company notified him that somebody was at his door and that’s when a man, actually two men, were taking packages from the front porch,” said Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City Police.

Package after package, the men appear to help themselves. One of the suspects was even caught on camera the day before.

“One of the suspects had come the previous day,” said Morgan. “It appears that he was knocking on the door and looks like he was kind of scouting out, trying to see if there were cameras.”

Police say the stolen items are worth more than $1,000 and that makes the theft a grand larceny case—a felony.

If you have any information, contact authorities.