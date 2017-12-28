Funeral arrangements announced for Oklahoma City firefighter who passed away

OKLAHOMA CITY – Funeral arrangements have been made for an Oklahoma City firefighter who suddenly passed away earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, fire officials confirmed to KFOR that a firefighter died on duty at Fire Station 36. Officials said the firefighter died of some sort of medical condition and was not killed on a call.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department announced that the firefighter who passed away was 53-year-old Lt. Jeffrey S. White.

Officials say White succumbed to complications from a medical condition on Tuesday night.

Chief Richard Kelley, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, says Lt. White came to work to Fire Station 36 on Tuesday morning and even went on a call and attended training that morning.

While the other firefighters were out on a call, White suffered some sort of medical episode back at Fire Station 36.

Kelley says a brush pumper driver arrived back at the station and realized that White was in need of medical attention. Immediately, he called for help and other firefighters arrived at the station.

“It’s a very difficult time when you have to work on one of your own family,” Kelley said, tearing up.

“I’m proud of our people, I’m proud of what they did but unfortunately, they couldn’t do enough. I’m sure they’re doubting themselves but they did everything,” he added.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but passed away.

Lt. White was a member of the Honor Guard, a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, a Hazardous Materials Technician, a Rescue Diver and a Peer Fitness Trainer. He was a member of the Oklahoma City Fire Department for 23 years.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says Lt. White's funeral will be held on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Moore.

Lt. White leaves behind his wife of 14 years, friends and Oklahoma City Fire family.