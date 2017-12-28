Houston-area boy, 4, killed after treehouse falls on him

HOUSTON – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died of head injuries after a treehouse collapsed and fell on him in Southeast Texas.

Rex Evans, police chief in the Cleveland Independent School District, says Kade Contreras was hurt Christmas Eve at a relative’s home in Splendora, about 35 miles northeast of Houston.

Evans, who is also a family friend, says Kade died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he had been on life support. Evans says tests showed he had no brain activity.

“It’s so difficult to watch and to be a part of — to see beautiful people literally on their knees begging for anything. It’s very tough,” Evans told KHOU. “As a parent, it’s the worst nightmare you could possibly imagine or as a grandparent. I mean, that’s your baby.”

The child was the youngest of four boys in the family. He had recently turned 4.

Evans says the boy had been “looking forward to Christmas.”