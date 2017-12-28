New service offers DUI attorney for $20

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new service promises a free DUI attorney for offenders in exchange of a baseline fee.

The DUI Warranty, Option 2 advertises its service as a “DUI protection plan.” The starting plan of $20 ensures a free attorney if a client is arrested for a DUI.

“There are those people out there that are perfectly reasonable, responsible people that happen to get themselves in situations where they may be losing their jobs, drivers licenses or the ability to work from a DUI’d issued that they may not be able to afford,” said marketing director Lauren Rutledge.

Rutledge told News 4, they do not encourage drunk driving by any means. She said instead, this should be viewed as a back-up plan.

“Sometimes you find yourself in situations at a party or with a group of friends and you end up having a beer and if you leave a place right after you do that, you’ll blow over every time,” she said. “We call it a warranty for a reason. It’s almost like having that home warranty for that catastrophe purpose for the thing you thought wasn’t going to happen. This is what that’s for.”

However, this service is raising some eyebrows.

Attorney Sonja Porter says 90 percent of her cases involve DUI’s. She told News 4, the “DUI Warranty” service was not only disappointing to see as a legal professional but she believes it’s potentially unethical.

“It has nothing to do with competition. I’m more concerned for the potential consumer because the consumer is being asked to prepay for legal services that they may never see,” explained Porter.

Leslie Gamble, a spokesperson with AAA, told News 4 she thinks there are better back-up plans than the new service.

“It’s not a warranty on your life or the lives of those that might be impacted,” said Gamble. “Use an Uber, get a taxi, call AAA during this holiday time when there is no charge for this.”

For more information on the DUI Warranty, click here.

AAA has offered these ‘ABCs’ of safe party-giving tips:

A – Alcohol. Be sure your guests are the life of the party. Have a car key collection when your guests arrive and tag the keys. When guests leave, detect their level of intoxication. If you feel they would be unsafe behind the wheel, call them a cab or arrange for other transportation, such as a Tipsy Tow. Mix drinks yourself, avoid open bars. Limit mixing drinks with carbonation, as carbonated beverages increase alcohol absorption. Close your bar 90 minutes before your party is over– and don’t encourage “one for the road.”

B – Buffet. Always serve high protein foods, such as cheese and meats. They stay in the stomach longer and slow down the rate of intoxication. Mashed potatoes and beans (as well as other starchy foods) are great, too. Minimize salt. Salt makes people thirsty and speeds up intoxication. Serve dips and spreads with unsalted or low-salt crackers or raw vegetables. Also, consider cold-cut trays, cheese fondues and cheese balls. Always provide non-alcoholic mocktails, soft drinks, juices, punch and sugar-free beverages.

C – Carpool. Remember, only time will make your guests sober. Not coffee and not cold showers. It takes about one hour to burn off an average drink. Five ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer and one and one-half ounces of liquor all contain about the same amount of alcohol. Keep watch on behavior. Sleepy, too talkative, too giddy, and uncoordinated guests are under the influence. Arrange cab rides, Tipsy Tows, rides with the “designated driver,” or invite intoxicated friends to sleep over. For irate intoxicated guests, “hide” their car keys until they have found another ride home. You may feel as if you have lost a friend that night, but you will have an even better friend the next morning. Be first a friend – then a host.