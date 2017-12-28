Ohio man shares emotional account of daughter’s heroin overdose

EASTLAKE, Ohio – An Ohio man’s Facebook post about losing his daughter to opioid addiction is reaching people around the world.

Tim Sherman shared the heartbreaking post on Tuesday after his daughter Karisten Lyn Sherman passed away on Christmas Eve.

In the post, Sherman said he tried to help his daughter with her addiction and went to meetings with her.

But he also talked about the tough love, saying he told her, “I will be the one to zip you up,” in a body bag if she could not, “kick the dragon for good.”

Sherman said his daughter had struggled with her addiction for years, but had been clean for just over a year from using heroin.

But everything changed when he got a phone call from a detective on Sunday.

In the post, he described getting call from a detective, going to his daughter’s home and seeing her dead in bed from a heroin overdose.

Sherman said Karisten was blue in the face and had blood under her nose.

“Well, I kept my word and spread the bag out and carefully placed her in it to say goodbye to her so they can find out what it was that she took. I zipped her up in her body bag and helped them carefully place her on the cot,” Sherman wrote on Facebook.

The emotional post has more than 7,000 shares with some sharing their newfound understanding of addiction.

“I just want all of you to know that no matter who you are or what you do or how perfect you think someone is, that this heroin shit can come into anybody’s life and destroy it. Do not be blind to this.”

Read the full post below. (Warning: Descriptions may be considered graphic. Some explicit language)

“So it’s been a Very emotional and long two days. I didn’t want to ruin anybody else’s Christmas so I waited until after the Holiday. I got a text at 5:50 pm on Christmas Eve from Eastlake Police asking me to call dispatch. I’m thinking there is a family that needs a Christmas under the tree that they just found. I call dispatch and ask for the Det who texted me. Dispatch tells me he’s on a call and will call me back. I let the dispatcher know that I’m not local, but can meet the Det on my way Home at the Toy warehouse to get this taken care of. Dispatcher tells me “the Detective will call you back Mr. Sherman” and was kinda soft spoken and polite, but stern. So now my mind is wandering like “what’d I do in Eastlake recently”, of course I’ve done nothing

The Det calls me back to say he tried to come to my house to speak with me, but I wasn’t home. Now I’m really starting to wonder what I did. The Det then asks if I’m somewhere I can speak privately and my stomach drops. I tell him to go ahead and he gives me the news. The toy thought leaves my mind immediately and Timmy hears me hit my knees on the ground and start whimpering. He went and got him Mom and Brother and told them we had to leave the in laws Christmas we were at.

See, my daughter was clean for just over a year from using heroin. She kicked the dragon square in the balls and I didn’t think she was ever gonna look back for it. I took her to her first Narcan meeting, took her to her first AA meeting, and went with her to her first NA meeting and hit one with her here and there as she progressed through her sobriety. Recently we spoke about those meetings and all the hocus pocus that goes on in there and I tell her “to each their own” and that those meetings help some and then they may not help others. I dig deeper and we talk more about how it’s helped her and that she has met some really good people in those meetings who can related with her better than I can since they’ve experienced this and she decides that she is going to keep going. She even looks at me, and she promises me that she’s NEVER going back to H ever again. She even said “Daddy, I don’t want to go back to that stuff ever again”. I remind her what I told her at the Narcan meeting “if you can’t kick the dragon for good I will be the one to zip you up, but I will be with you every step of the way when you need me”. I don’t know why she didn’t call me like she promised. It hurts so bad that she didn’t call.

Now before you get all pissy with me for saying that I will zip her up, You have got to understand my daughter’s and my relationship. It’s a loving relationship that shines. I would ALWAYS be there to bail her out of whatever she got herself into, but now here I was, a father who was desperate for my daughter NEVER TO USE AGAIN and didn’t know how else to put it. I thought the Love she had for me would keep her from going back to that drug ever again.

Well, that didn’t happen. At 5:50 pm I got the call from the Det at Eastlake Police that my daughter was found dead in her bed from an overdose. I immediately fell to my knees in the snow and began to cry like a baby. I could not believe that my Tigger had done this. I tell the Det that I am on my way and got there in record time. When I went up to see her (and I will warn you, if you have a weak stomach

STOP READING HERE cause it’s going to be very descriptive and not to pleasant to think in your mind if you picture my explanation. Just stop here and know I love her and kept my word to her.

… but on the other hand I need everyone to understand how very bad this shit is so you NEVER have to experience what we are right now.

I walked up the stairs to her room and there was Karisten sitting in her bed. She had hit such an lethal dose that when she went into a hemorrhaging arrest that she sat up from her pillows she was propped on in her bed, had her arms straight out with a slight bend at the elbow, fists clenched, with her thumbs tucked under her fingers grasping so tight at what looked like she was trying to grab life back in her. She was all blue faced,veins out, had a little blood from her nose and her teeth were so tight together that her mouth wouldn’t open. Her toes were curled and she sat there dead until she was found when everybody got to her house. I was told I couldn’t touch my daughter in case there was any lethal powder still on her. I ask for gloves and glove up cause I’ll be damned if I’m not going to help my daughter One last time or hug her and let her know I Love her.

Now my daughter didn’t want to die. She had told me that many times, but now I’m starting to wonder if she did or if this was just a huge life mistake by chasing the dragons tail and she took a bad dose or went back to what she used to do with just a little less and it was still too much and the dragon won. You’ve been successful in breaking me right now. You tried to beak me years ago and I got my daughter away from you. I want you to know this out West, that if I EVER see you or your offspring, we will have a one way conversation and you’ll be escorted away and I know you’ll troll me to see this now that I’ve made it public.

Well, I kept my word and spread the bag out and carefully placed her in it to say goodbye to her so they can find out what it was that she took. I zipped her up in her body bag and helped them carefully place her on the cot.

Please, I BEG YOU… if you know someone close to you on Heroin or recovering from Heroin, take it from me, do not, I repeat DO NOT let someone tell you how to handle a situation, especially if it is your own child and do what your gut tells you 100% of the time. I’ve let my guard down by being a little chill lately, but this is gonna change me and I’m gonna follow my gut like I always did in he past and nothing will stand in my way. I promise that…

I am heartbroken that my baby girl who I raised since she was 1 1/2 years old with full custody and child support supposed to be paid to my daughter (which never did, JFS is soooo one sided when it comes to child support supposed to be paid to Dads, they truly SUCK at doing the right thing for kids) Well, a few years later Karisten and I met Tanya and Tanya fell in Love with K before I think she did with me LOL and we decided to start a family where Timmy and Brody came along down the road. We did good raising our kids and Tanya even officially adopted Karisten before we moved to California and was listed on her birth certificate since my sperm catcher wanted nothing to do with K, and then allegedly taught her to blow Zannies when they met and she branded my daughter with Gawd awful scratch tattoos. I even just talked to some friends at the Tattoo shop to see about getting those fixed for her. Now see, Zannies are hard to get at times so that’s where the H came into play since it was easier to get and cheaper to buy.

I miss my daughter so much and am hurting so much. I know people who have gone through this and have had it worse than we are, but it still effing sucks. I’m not looking for pity or trolling for comments. I just want ALL of you to know that no matter who you are or what you do or how perfect you think someone is, that this Heroin shit can come into anybody’s life and destroy it. Do not be blind to this. Do not accept anything less than how you want to handle situations. AND DO NOT LET THIS DRUG FOOL YOU!!! I’m no expert on this crap, but am pretty intelligent with certain things and I am here for ANYONE who has questions or looking for answers or looking for a scare tactic to help their loved one then please call me or someone like me. I will do it in a heartbeat for those I know and even don’t know. I’ve done it for other kids and families though out my life and they have been successful, but was blinded by the Dragon with my own daughter.

Please, please, please, wrap your arms around your loved ones and let them know how much you care and love them, because tomorrow is never guaranteed and I urge you all to share this post. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll help another family.

Rest EasyKaristen Lyn Shermann, I miss you so much, my heart is broken, and I LOVE YOU so very very much. You were my everything where I gave up my future and dreams when you were little to give you the life I thought you should have and your family will always miss you. I will see you again someday on the other side or somewhere from the middle 😭 In the meantime, don’t give Papa and Uncle Danny too much shit 😁 ❤️

I love you Tigger, Rest Easy my sweet baby girl.

Sweet Dreams Tig… see you in the morning with a happy face…