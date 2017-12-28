Oklahoma City bulk waste pickup dates shifting for January

OKLAHOMA CITY – While thousands of Oklahoma City residents can expect their trash service dates to change in the new year, city officials are warning that bulk waste pickup service will also be changing in January.

On Thursday, the City of Oklahoma City announced that the bulk waste pickup service will shift by one week for the month of January.

Collections will begin on Jan. 8 instead of earlier in the month.

Officials say that residents who normally have bulk waste pickup on the first week of the month will have pickup scheduled for the week of Jan. 8, with everyone else also shifting back one week.

Week 1 collection: Begins Jan. 8

Week 2 collection: Begins Jan. 15

Week 3 collection: Begins Jan. 22

Week 4 collection: Begins Jan. 29.

Christmas trees may be included with other bulk waste for curbside pickup.

To find out your specific date, visit the Bulk Waste Collection map.

Earlier this month, the City of Oklahoma City announced that the Oklahoma City Utilities Department will begin consolidating routes on Feb. 5 in preparation for its new large-cart recycling program.

Officials say approximately 91,000 customers will experience a change in their trash or bulk waste pick-up date.

To check to see if your pick-up date is changing, click here.

Organizers say that postcards will be mailed at the beginning of next month to let customers know about the changes.