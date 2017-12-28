× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly assaulting teen at local mental health facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a teen girl at a local mental health facility.

Around 12:45 p.m. on December 27th, a 15-year-old girl was leaving a mental health facility in the 6000 block of S. Walker when she was reportedly approached by 47-year-old Melvin White, who was about to enter the building.

The girl told police that White tasked her what her name was and grabbed her butt with his hand.

The teen said she when she told the man that she did not like what he was doing, he then grabbed her throat and tried to choke her.

That is when the girl ran back into the facility, trying to get away from the man.

White allegedly chased the girl, who was yelling for help, and pushed her to the ground with his foot, stomping on her head one time.

Employees and other patients at the facility then ran to the girl’s rescue and pulled White off of the girl.

The teen’s mother and two employees at the facility told police they witnessed the attack.

Officers at the scene then reviewed surveillance video, which reportedly confirmed the girl’s story.

White was arrested and booked into jail for child abuse and lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child.

According to the police report, while White was being booked into jail, he exposed his penis to the female detention officers and female inmates.