× Oklahoma company surprising employees with bonus after tax reform

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some employees at one Oklahoma company are getting a bit of a Christmas surprise.

On Wednesday, Express Employment Services announced that all non-executive employees will get an extra $2,000 bonus this holiday season.

Express CEO Bob Funk says it’s a result of the tax reform bill that was just signed by President Donald Trump last week. The plan cuts the corporate tax rate by about 23 percent.

Despite the bill having low approval ratings before Congress passed it this week, Trump said he believes the public will come around once people see the benefits in their paychecks next year.

“I don’t think we are going to have to do much selling,” the President said.

The plan lowers the corporate tax rate down from 35% to 21%, nearly doubles the standard deduction for individuals, repeals the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act and restructures the way pass-through businesses are taxed.

Critics argue that the bill benefits the wealthy more than the middle class.