Oklahoma family receives second Christmas miracle with newborn baby

OKLAHOMA CITY – There were six babies born at OU Children’s Hospital on Christmas Day this year, but one newborn’s story is truly phenomenal and it’s all because of when he came into the world.

Helix is a healthy, adorable baby boy.

“I couldn’t have asked for better Christmas presents,” Tesla Davenport said.

He’s extraordinary when you think about the odds of his birthday.

“And he was born Christmas Day,” Davenport said.

A statistician in Finland found a baby is 20% less likely to be born on Christmas, but there’s even more to marvel in this story.

“The same day his sister was just five years apart,” she said.

Hamyah was born five years to the day from her baby brother.

This year, she spent her birthday at OU Children’s Hospital, waiting for her brother to arrive.

“She got her birthday present and her Christmas present all at once,” Davenport said. “I think she’s happy and excited about just having a little brother.”

The Davenports say this is not something that they planned.

In fact, Helix was a surprise and both of their children were actually due to be born in January. Instead, they both decided to come early as their parents were getting ready to celebrate the holiday.

“Getting all of our stuff ready to go to my grandparents’ for Christmas, and I looked at my husband and was like, ‘Eh, I don’t think we’re going to make it. I think we need to go to the hospital,” Davenport said.

“My grandma was like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me,'” she added.

The odds differ a bit depending on where you look, but it’s somewhere around a 133,000 to 1 chance, making little Helix a true Christmas miracle.

“My husband was like, ‘I think I might have to have a talk with the creator for having two Christmas babies,” Davenport said.

Tesla Davenport says they haven’t thought about what Christmas will look like in the future, but she did say Hamyah was able to get a Christmas gift and birthday gift this year.