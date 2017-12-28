Oklahoma mail carrier accused of running over dog on private property

ROSE, Okla. – An Oklahoma family says they were shocked when they say a mail carrier ran over one of their dogs on their property.

Debra Winterroth was watching her son’s 3-year-old dog, named Blue, while her son was out of town.

Winterroth’s husband says the dogs were playing in the yard when he saw the mail truck speeding down their private driveway to deliver a package to the house.

“The dogs came from down there by those bales of hay, up the center of this drive and he didn’t slow down,” Winterroth told KJRH.

They say Blue was hit by the mail truck and suffered a fracture in his left hip with five breaks in his right hip.

Blue survived, but needed surgery. In all, the veterinarian bills have piled up to more than $3,000.

“We were relieved about that, but we were really worried about if the kids could afford it,” she said.

Winterroth says that the postmaster sent her email to apologize, adding that the mail carrier will slow down in the future.

“She said that since our dogs were not pinned up or chained up, then those things happen and she repeated several times that they’re not liable,” Winterroth said.

Winterroth says she has asked the post office to no longer have carriers come down their driveway.

“I have a real concern that people think they come on your property and not be responsible for how they act or how they drive. I asked her what if there would’ve been kids out there,” she said.

The USPS tells KJRH that they are working to reach a satisfactory resolution.