One arrested following violent home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say an arrest has been made following a violent home invasion on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a reported home invasion at the Raindance Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

“Two black males kicked open an apartment door during a home invasion; there were three victims inside the home at the time,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

The alleged suspects attacked one victim and stole a gun from the apartment, and officials say the chaos attracted the attention of neighbors.

“As the two suspects were leaving, an unrelated victim was coming out of his apartment and that's when one of the suspects for unknown reasons open fire and shot that victim,” said Morgan.

The suspects allegedly shot the victim in the arm with the stolen gun before running away from the scene.

On Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police announced that they arrested 25-year-old Lorenzo Eastland in connection with the crime.

Eastland was taken into custody on complaints of possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of robbery with a firearm.