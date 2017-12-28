Photo strobe light to blame for small electrical fire during Oklahoma City Thunder game

OKLAHOMA CITY -While fans packed into the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors, the game was interrupted by an equipment malfunction.

The Thunder overcame a 25-5 Raptors run spanning the first two quarters to lead 66-63 at halftime, then took control in the third quarter.

While fans were on the edge of their seats, they noticed smoke starting to fill the top of the arena.

With about four minutes left in the third quarter, the game was stopped so crews could investigate.

As it turns out, Chesapeake Energy Arena officials say a photo strobe light started a small electrical fire.

“During the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors game at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Dec. 27, a photo strobe light overloaded on the catwalk over Section 206. The mechanism was powered down and the small electrical fire was taken care of quickly. With 4:12 remaining in the third quarter, play was stopped. Following a delay of approximately 3 minutes and 47 seconds, play resumed on the court. No injuries were reported,” a statement from Chesapeake Energy Arena officials read.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on to beat the Raptors 124-107.

Paul George had a team high 33 points, while Russell Westbrook finished the night with 30 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds.

Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams both added 18 points.

Toronto came in with the second best record in the Eastern Conference and had won eight of their previous 10 games.

The Thunder have won six in a row and improved to 20-15 on the season.

OKC continues their homestand Friday night when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Arena.