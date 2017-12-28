Police searching for clues related to package theft in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a pair of package thieves who targeted an Oklahoma City home.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, thieves targeted a home near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave. and got away with items worth about $1,500.

On Dec. 27, the victim was notified by a company who monitors his doorbell camera that there was activity at his front door. The surveillance cameras captured two men stealing packages from the victim’s front porch.

Investigators say they learned that someone was at the victim’s house the day prior to the theft.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.