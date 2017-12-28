State authorities investigating after Oklahoma man shot to death Christmas day

FORT COBB, Okla. – State authorities are investigating after Oklahoma man shot to death on Christmas day.

Just before midnight on December 25th, 38-year-old Wallace Bointy, Jr. was shot in the chest outside of his Fort Cobb home.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two women who were inside of the house told police they heard a noise coming from outside the home.

When they walked outside, they said they found Bointy on the ground.

Local police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.