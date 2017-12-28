× Suspect attempting to rob Oklahoma City Dollar General fires shot towards employee

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect who was allegedly attempting to rob an Oklahoma City Dollar General fired off a shot inside the store, police say.

Wednesday night, a man in a black hoodie, wearing a green mask, attempted to rob a Dollar General near S.E. 44th and I-35.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the register, but the cashier couldn’t get it to open.

The suspect was leaving the store when he turned around a fired his gun at the cashier, officials say.

Fortunately, the cashier was not hit.

The suspect remains on the loose.