Texas officer loses battle to cancer on Christmas day 

SHERMAN, Tex. – Family and friends are remembering a beloved officer in Sherman, Texas, who lost his battle to colon cancer on Christmas day.

“He was a picture of professionalism for other officers and an example for them,” said Chief Zachary Flores of officer Vince Castellanos. “The City of Sherman has not only lost a friend, but also a servant to the other citizens.”

Castellanos had an 18-year long military career, with time served in Iraq and South Korea.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015 and lost his battle on Christmas day with his wife and four children by his side.

His family says he never let the illness stop or slow him down.

“Even after he got diagnosed with cancer, he still continued to work the street. He refused to quit. He refused to give up,” said Castellanos’ sister-in-law Becky Ingram.

Castellanos’ funeral service is set for Saturday.