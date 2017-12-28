“We’re just so incredibly grateful,” Homeless man finds family’s sentimental camper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A stolen camper that has sentimental value to its owners was found early Thursday morning.

The Soraya family manages and renovate apartments, and their office is located in a warehouse in an industrial area just east of Chesapeake Energy.

During the holiday break, they say someone stole materials, tools, supplies and three work trailers that were valued at close to $100,000.

In addition to stealing from the business, the family says the thieves made off with their personal travel trailer.

“We completely renovated it and designed it for family trips so we could go basically on all our vacations with our dogs,” Casey Soraya told News 4.

The project was inspired by one of their dogs, who passed away two years ago.

The Sorayas were heartbroken when someone stole it.

"I'm feeling very happy and blessed. We received a phone call around 4:20 this morning that they found the trailer,” Casey Soraya said Thursday morning.

However, the suspects took nearly everything inside including appliances, bedding and an iPad.

"Channel 4 news, last night at about 10 o'clock, I just happened to be at a buddy's house of mine that had a TV and I seen it on the news,” Christian Satterfield said.

Satterfield, who is currently homeless, spotted a truck dumping the camper in a parking lot near Reno and Meridian. He recognized it and called police right away.

He broke down in tears of joy when the couple gave him $1,000 as a reward. He said he didn’t expect a thing.

“He's just a wonderful kind-hearted person. He's hit hard times,” Soraya said. “We’re just so incredibly grateful to him and his honesty and his efforts.”

So far, no arrests have been made.