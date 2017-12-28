Will Rogers World Airport officials reminding travelers to arrive early for flights ahead of busy weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials at Will Rogers World Airport are giving travelers a friendly reminder as they prepare for a busy weekend.
“Possible weather delays at other U.S. airports, returning holiday travelers and extra Rose Bowl flights will mean a very busy weekend at WRWA, Dec. 28 thru Jan. 3,” said officials in a tweet.
Travelers should arrive no less than 1.5 hours before your flight.
If you plan on parking at the airport, arrive two hours ahead of your flight.
