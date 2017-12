× Woman in critical condition following shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Wednesday night, police say a woman in her 40’s was shot in the chest near S.W. 44th and Dougals.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, there are no details about what led up to the shooting.

Several people are being questioned by officers.