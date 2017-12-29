4 Your Weekend: Outdoor and indoor activities for the family

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bundle up and start 2018 off on the right foot by going on a “First Day Hike” at one of Oklahoma’s beautiful state parks.

Many parks are participating in the nationwide program Monday.

Click here to find a park near you.

And Eagle Watch is Saturday at Lake Thunderbird Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You will need to arrive at the Discovery Cove Nature Center by 12:45 p.m. Space is limited, so you’ll want to call ahead and reserve your spot.

If staying indoors is more your style, the Civic Center Music Hall presents, The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of Goddesses, Friday at 8 p.m.

You’ll hear the memorable, reimagined score performed by the orchestra and a choir.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.