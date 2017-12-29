Families working to get promised storm shelter rebates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Eric London says he's curious about a storm shelter rebate check he was promised. The FEMA-backed cash has been delayed for weeks.

London spent $2,000 up front to cover the cost of the storm shelter and installation.

The dad of two is making sure his family has somewhere to go during a tornado.

“Seeing the satisfaction for my wife that she feels safe and the kids feel safe,” he said.

London's owed a rebate through the state's Sooner Safe Rebate Program, which helps pay for storm shelters. However, there's no sign of London's check.

Keli Cain, with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, tells the In Your Corner team that processing rebates has become more complicated over the years, plus this time around there was an unforeseen delay with the agency's finance department.

“We had the end of the fiscal year [and] we were starting a brand new grant,” she said. “We had several things going on, in addition due to the holidays and the end of the calendar year.”

Cain assures News 4 that London's check should be in the mail within the week.

“We've been able to expedite it, so it will, it's actually already gone into our computer program," she said.

That’s helping ease this dad's worry.

“I'm fortunate enough to have a savings; I was able to pay for this,” he said.

Cain says they're working to get the grant money processed as quickly as possible. She says Sooner Safe is a reimbursement program, and delays can happen.

You can register for the Sooner Safe program here.