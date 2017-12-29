× Better Business Bureau warning fans of OU apparel website scam

OKLAHOMA – The Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma is warning fans to beware of suspicious websites when ordering sports apparel or other merchandise online.

The BBB says they recently became aware of a website claiming to offer OU apparel – OUFootballStore.com.

The website “clearly bears a resemblance to the Fanatics Retail Group website Fanatics.com, a legitimate retail website, and BBB Accredited Business, based out of Jacksonville Florida.”

“From the poor grammar throughout the site’s pages, links that don’t work, and lack of any method of contact other than a contact us form, there are red flags screaming scam all over this website,” said Kitt Letcher, President and CEO.

If you placed an order on OUFootballStore.com and have not received your item, BBB recommends you take the following steps:

Report your order to bbb.org/scamtracker

File a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov

Contact your bank or credit card company to dispute the charges

BBB is working on compiling the information regarding their investigation of the website and plans on handing it over to the proper authorities within the week.

