Claire’s pulls makeup kits after allegedly testing positive for asbestos

NEW YORK – A popular store has pulled makeup kits off of the shelves after a report that the makeup contained asbestos.

Claire’s announced that it has pulled a number of items from its stores following an investigation by a Rhode Island mother.

Kristi Warner says she became concerned about the ingredients in her 6-year-old’s glitter makeup kit from Claire’s, so she sent it to an independent lab in North Carolina to be tested.

According to WJAR, the tests revealed that the makeup contained tremolite asbestos, which is a toxic material that causes cancer.

Warner and her boss purchased 17 other Claire makeup products from nine different states to have them tested as well.

Researchers who conducted the tests told WJAR that he found tremolite asbestos in every product.

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines,” a statement from Claire’s read. “As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

Claire’s pulled the following products from store shelves:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set (code 71844)

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set (code 76094)

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact (code 26556)

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set (code 11767)

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set (code 20926)

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set (code 97275)

Mint Glitter Make Up Set (code 74769)

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set (code 21044)

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss (code 97276)

“We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate. In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers. As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority,” Claire’s said in a second statement.