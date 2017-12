Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's senior offensive stars finished their careers in style on Thursday in a 30-21 win over Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph broke the Cowboys' single season record for passing yards, adding that to his career record he already held, and wide receiver James Washington broke the school record for career receiving yards.

Nate Feken has more on the impact of Rudolph and Washington.