Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team finished their season and the careers for the OSU seniors with a 30-21 win over Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

With quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington, along with defensive standouts such as Chad Whitener and Ramon Richards, the Cowboys will be seeking new leadership and new stars for next season.

Dylan Buckingham reports from Orlando.