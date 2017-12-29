× Cowboys’ Upset Bid Falls Short Against #7 West Virginia

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had a second half drought of more than seven minutes that was the difference in the game as the Cowboys lost their Big 12 opener to seventh-ranked West Virginia, 85-79, on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU went more than seven minutes without making a basket, lost the lead and never got it back, although they did cut the deficit to two points in the final minute.

Free throws were also a factor, in a game that 68 had combined free throws, OSU missed 11, while the Moutaineers shot 84 percent from the free throw line.

Jeffrey Carroll and Tavarius Shine led the Cowboys with 17 points each, while Lindy Waters added 13.

OSU actually outshot West Virginia 51 percent to 44 percent, but committed 21 turnovers, and dealt with foul trouble as starting center Mitchell Solomon fouled out of the game with just 9 points.

The Cowboys fall to 10-3 on the season, with all three losses coming to teams currently ranked in the Associated Press top ten.

Next up for OSU is Bedlam against Oklahoma in Norman on Wednesday, January 3, at 8:00 pm.