Former Oklahoma teacher charged with second-degree rape

COLEMAN, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher has been charged with second-degree rape.

On Nov. 29, court documents show that 24-year-old Cori Nichole Harris was charged with second-degree rape.

Although the affidavit has been sealed, KXII obtained an information sheet that states that Harris had sex with a 16-year-old student between May 11 and May 15.

“Very upsetting, it just make you want to keep a close watch on your kids, grandkids, and other kids,” a resident said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education says that Harris’ teaching license was suspended in June after the school district learned of the allegations.

“Coleman Public School is always concerned with the safety of all our students. The school has cooperated with law enforcement regarding this matter. Coleman School has also properly reported this matter to the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The employee in question has not been employed by the Coleman Public School in any capacity this school year. Beyond those facts the matter in question is a criminal matter and the Coleman Public School cannot comment further,” Coleman Superintendent Dr. John Sheridan said in a statement to KXII.